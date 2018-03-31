Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $33.91 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Morningstar set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $267,691.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 45,265,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,725,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $243,109.45, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

