Basf (BAS) PT Set at €92.00 by HSBC

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €109.00 ($134.57) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Societe Generale set a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($111.23) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.63 ($120.53).

ETR:BAS opened at €82.47 ($101.81) on Thursday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €78.97 ($97.49) and a fifty-two week high of €98.70 ($121.85).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

