Comparing Basic Energy Services (BAS) and Its Competitors

Basic Energy Services (NYSE: BAS) is one of 85 public companies in the “OIL MACH/SVC/DRILL” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Basic Energy Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of shares of all “OIL MACH/SVC/DRILL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “OIL MACH/SVC/DRILL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Basic Energy Services and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $864.04 million -$96.67 million -6.20 Basic Energy Services Competitors $2.01 billion -$157.82 million -23.52

Basic Energy Services’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Basic Energy Services. Basic Energy Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Basic Energy Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 4 4 0 2.50 Basic Energy Services Competitors 1146 4205 4539 169 2.37

Basic Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $29.36, indicating a potential upside of 103.30%. As a group, “OIL MACH/SVC/DRILL” companies have a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Basic Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -11.19% -16.12% -7.15% Basic Energy Services Competitors -14.47% -14.14% -3.82%

Volatility and Risk

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services’ competitors have a beta of 1.69, indicating that their average share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Basic Energy Services beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling. The Company’s operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in the United States onshore oil and natural gas producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Montana, West Virginia, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Its operations are focused on liquids-rich basins, as well as natural gas-focused shale plays characterized by prolific reserves. It has a presence in the Permian Basin and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Marcellus shales.

