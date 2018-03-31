Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) versus Whirlpool (WHR) Head-To-Head Review

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ: BSET) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Whirlpool has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Whirlpool is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Whirlpool shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries 3.17% 8.09% 5.41% Whirlpool 1.65% 18.36% 5.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and Whirlpool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Whirlpool 0 5 1 0 2.17

Bassett Furniture Industries currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.73%. Whirlpool has a consensus target price of $189.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.70%. Given Whirlpool’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and Whirlpool’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries $452.50 million 0.72 $18.25 million $1.58 19.21 Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.51 $350.00 million $13.74 11.14

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries. Whirlpool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bassett Furniture Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Bassett Furniture Industries on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers. Its retail segment consists of Company-owned stores. It operates its logistical services segment through its subsidiary, Zenith Freight Lines, LLC, which provides shipping, delivery and warehousing services. Its portfolio of products includes Canopy Bed, Nightstands, Baby Bedding, Bedside Tables, Chaise Lounge, Writing Desks, Kitchen Furniture, Computer Hutch, Game Tables and Fabric Ottomans. Its range of furniture products and accessories are sold through a nation-wide network of over 90 retail stores known as Bassett Home Furnishings.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names. In EMEA, it markets and distributes its home appliances primarily under the Whirlpool, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag, Laden, Indesit and Privileg brand names, and domestic appliances under the KitchenAid, Hotpoint and Hotpoint-Ariston brand names. In Latin America, it markets and distributes its home appliances and small domestic appliances primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool and KitchenAid brand names. The Company markets and distributes its products in Asia primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Diqua and Royalstar brand names. It manufactures and markets a line of home appliances and related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.