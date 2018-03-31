UBS Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €120.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €120.00 ($148.15) target price from UBS in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €131.00 ($161.73) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($154.32) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($153.09) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €118.23 ($145.96).

FRA:BAYN opened at €91.79 ($113.32) on Thursday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($113.06) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($152.86).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

