Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Bayer’s earnings beat estimates and revenues declined year over year in the fourth quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Crop Science business reported declined mainly due to the situation in the Brazilian crop protection business. The company is facing generic competition for many of its products including the Yaz franchise (oral contraceptives). The generics of key drugs will negatively impact revenues. Bayer’s dependence on its pharmaceutical segment for growth remains a concern. Bayer’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year. However, as part of its strategy to complete the planned acquisition of Monsanto, Bayer inked an agreement to sell its entire Crop Science businesses to BASF. The combined enterprise will be able to bring innovations to the market faster and provide its customers with better solutions.”

Get Bayer alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

BAYRY stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93,461.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Bayer has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bayer had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that Bayer will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. Bayer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/bayer-bayry-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer AG is a life science company. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on prescription products, especially for cardiology and women’s healthcare, and on specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bayer (BAYRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.