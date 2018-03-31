Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. GMP Securities raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Eight Capital set a C$5.30 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

In other Baytex Energy news, insider Brian Gordon Ector sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$65,920.00. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$51,000.00. Insiders have sold 44,636 shares of company stock valued at $173,820 in the last 90 days.

Shares of BTE stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,746. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $840.56, a PE ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 2.90.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.07. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of C$302.19 million for the quarter.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. (Baytex) is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, exploiting and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in Canada (Alberta and Saskatchewan) and in the United States (Texas). The Company’s crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into four business units: Lloydminster, Peace River, Conventional and United States.

