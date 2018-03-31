BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 2,717 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.87 and a one year high of $85.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

