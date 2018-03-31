BB&T Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in DXC Technology (DXC)

BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $28,720.20, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. The business’s revenue was up 222.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on DXC Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DXC Technology from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

