BB&T Securities LLC Has $760,000 Stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ DOX opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,569.18, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/bbt-securities-llc-has-760000-stake-in-amdocs-limited-dox.html.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.