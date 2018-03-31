BB&T Securities LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradford C. Morley sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $4,043,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $152,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,518. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13,141.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.04. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $171.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

