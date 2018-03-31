Bechtle (BC8) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €74.00 ($91.36) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

BC8 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($74.07) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €62.50 ($77.16) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.50 ($84.57).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €65.80 ($81.23) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €48.83 ($60.28) and a 12 month high of €75.40 ($93.09).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and roll-out, system integration, IT services and training, cloud, and IT operation services.

