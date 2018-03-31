Bellway (LON:BWY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,100 ($56.65) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($54.99) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($50.77) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,517 ($48.59) to GBX 3,716 ($51.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,779 ($52.21) to GBX 3,584 ($49.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,010 ($55.40) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,759.70 ($51.94).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,049 ($42.12) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,654 ($36.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,805 ($52.57).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

