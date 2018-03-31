Ceres Power (CWR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.21) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON CWR opened at GBX 11.20 ($0.15) on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of GBX 8.14 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 16 ($0.22).

Get Ceres Power alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/berenberg-bank-reiterates-buy-rating-for-ceres-power-cwr-updated.html.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a fuel cell technology and engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of its fuel cell technology. The SteelCell, operating at a temperature between 500 and 600 degree Celsius, is a perforated sheet of steel with a special ceramic layer that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.