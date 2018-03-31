Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IG Design Group (IGR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.91) price objective on the stock.

IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 398.50 ($5.51) on Tuesday. IG Design Group has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 440 ($6.08).

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc, formerly International Greetings plc, is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of gift packaging and greetings; stationery and creative play products, and design-led giftware. The Company’s geographic segments include UK and Asia; Europe; USA, and Australia. The Company sells its products in over 150,000 stores across approximately 80 countries.

