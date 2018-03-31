BHP Billiton’s (BLT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLT. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,650 ($22.80) to GBX 1,900 ($26.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,400 ($19.34) to GBX 1,405 ($19.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($19.76) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,480 ($20.45) to GBX 1,650 ($22.80) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 800 ($11.05) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,472.05 ($20.34).

LON:BLT opened at GBX 1,403.60 ($19.39) on Wednesday. BHP Billiton has a twelve month low of GBX 1,103 ($15.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,662.40 ($22.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

