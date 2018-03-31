BidaskClub Downgrades The Medicines (MDCO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDCO. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on The Medicines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised The Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

The Medicines stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. 927,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,714. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The Medicines has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $2,413.97, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.74.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.71 million. The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 316.40% and a negative net margin of 1,035.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The Medicines will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other The Medicines news, Director William Crouse sold 7,500 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDCO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

