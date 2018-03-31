BidaskClub Lowers Mercadolibre (MELI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $433.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated an overweight rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $356.39 on Tuesday. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $210.78 and a 52 week high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,737.24, a PE ratio of 140.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $436.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.74 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 19,104.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $5,390,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $2,854,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

