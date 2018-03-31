First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.97, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $42.03.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.54%. equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/bidaskclub-upgrades-first-mid-illinois-bancshares-fmbh-to-buy-updated.html.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.