BidaskClub Upgrades J. B. Hunt (JBHT) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. B. Hunt from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus began coverage on J. B. Hunt in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J. B. Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of J. B. Hunt in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.45.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J. B. Hunt has a twelve month low of $83.35 and a twelve month high of $126.49. The firm has a market cap of $12,857.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $2.45. J. B. Hunt had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that J. B. Hunt will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $281,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $2,684,861.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in J. B. Hunt by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 345,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in J. B. Hunt by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in J. B. Hunt during the 4th quarter worth $4,283,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in J. B. Hunt by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in J. B. Hunt during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About J. B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

