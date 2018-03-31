The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The York Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of The York Water from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Get The York Water alerts:

Shares of The York Water stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.67, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.53. The York Water has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that The York Water will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The York Water by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The York Water by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The York Water by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The York Water by 683.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/bidaskclub-upgrades-york-water-yorw-to-hold-updated.html.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.