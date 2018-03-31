Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Share Price

News headlines about Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Big 5 Sporting Goods earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4784776177922 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 408,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,506. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $154.22, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $242.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt purchased 32,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt purchased 5,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,714. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company offers a range of products in a sporting goods store format. The Company also offers products online through its e-commerce platform. The Company’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a range of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

