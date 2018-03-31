Big Lots (BIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) will report $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS.

BIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Big Lots from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup set a $69.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. 1,834,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,829.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $64.42.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In related news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 25,414 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $1,201,828.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Paul Berger sold 6,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 753,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 625,395 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $25,598,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $21,077,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 345,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Big Lots by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments.

