BigUp Trading Down 11.1% This Week (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. BigUp has a market capitalization of $333,222.00 and approximately $176.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BigUp has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One BigUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BigUp alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00118600 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012307 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030035 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004906 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About BigUp

BigUp (CRYPTO:BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.