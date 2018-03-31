BigUp Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 126.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One BigUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. BigUp has a market cap of $409,971.00 and approximately $247.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BigUp has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BigUp alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00118941 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019728 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012322 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030117 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004796 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.