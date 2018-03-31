Binance Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $89.43 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $11.16 or 0.00159765 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta and Binance. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $89.43 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00720697 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00034592 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030471 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00175175 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 197,192,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,014,000 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Binance Coin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Binance platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange that plans to create a decentralized exchange for blockchain assets. BNB also gives users access to special features and will be used to power the upcoming decentralized exchange. “

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Binance. It is not possible to buy Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binance Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.