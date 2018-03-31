BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,537 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $122,483.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,579.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,368 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $366,475.20.

On Friday, March 9th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,972 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $244,863.08.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,698. The firm has a market cap of $14,274.18, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.24 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 485,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

