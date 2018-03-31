William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $51.51 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 412,585 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $51,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 2,497,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,729,000 after acquiring an additional 59,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,105 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $166,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,338,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,827. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,274.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

