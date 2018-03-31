Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Bionomics Limited is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops drug for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancer. The companys product pipeline includes BNC210, a novel and proprietary negative allosteric modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trials; BNC375, a small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cognitive impairment in alzheimers’s disease; BNC101, a monoclonal antibody that targets cancer stem cells and BNC105, a novel compound to disrupt the blood vessels. It operates primarily in Australia, France and the United States. Bionomics Limited is based in Thebarton, Australia. “

BNOEF stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.41.

