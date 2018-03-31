Bloom Burton Reiterates “Accumulate” Rating for Biosyent (RX)

Bloom Burton reiterated their accumulate rating on shares of Biosyent (CVE:RX) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of RX stock opened at C$9.94 on Thursday. Biosyent has a one year low of C$7.42 and a one year high of C$11.00.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$5.90 million during the quarter. Biosyent had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 23.96%.

About Biosyent

BioSyent Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company, through its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc, acquires or in-licenses and develops pharmaceutical products for sale in Canada and certain international markets. It has four business units: the Community and Women’s Health Unit, which commercializes pharmaceutical products focused on improving family and women’s health; the Hospital Business Unit, which sells pharmaceutical products to hospitals and hospital specialists; the International Pharmaceutical Unit, and the Legacy Business.

