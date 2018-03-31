Bioventix (LON:BVXP) declared a dividend on Monday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.35) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BVXP remained flat at $GBX 2,600 ($35.92) on Friday. Bioventix has a 12 month low of GBX 26.51 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,950 ($40.76).

Get Bioventix alerts:

Separately, FinnCap lifted their price target on shares of Bioventix from GBX 2,600 ($35.92) to GBX 2,650 ($36.61) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bioventix (BVXP) Plans GBX 25 Dividend” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/bioventix-bvxp-plans-gbx-25-dividend.html.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC, a biotechnology company, manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in diagnostics applications. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for the clinical diagnostics market for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiovascular, drugs of abuse, fertility testing, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.