Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Bioverativ Inc (BIVV)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 178,019 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of Bioverativ worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bioverativ during the third quarter worth about $124,500,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioverativ during the third quarter worth about $99,336,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bioverativ by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,795,000 after buying an additional 1,567,638 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bioverativ during the third quarter worth about $72,514,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bioverativ during the third quarter worth about $71,032,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIVV stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. Bioverativ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.01.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bioverativ had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. analysts anticipate that Bioverativ Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group downgraded Bioverativ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bioverativ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioverativ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bioverativ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

About Bioverativ

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

