BipCoin Price Hits $0.0468 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, BipCoin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One BipCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. BipCoin has a market capitalization of $76,194.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000124 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BipCoin Profile

BipCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. The official website for BipCoin is bipcoin.org. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BipCoin Coin Trading

BipCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase BipCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BipCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BipCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

