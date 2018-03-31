BitBean Price Hits $0.0255 on Major Exchanges (BITB)

BitBean (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One BitBean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. BitBean has a total market capitalization of $58.75 million and $1.98 million worth of BitBean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBean has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032786 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00765677 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019555 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001987 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022336 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001454 BTC.

BitBean Coin Profile

BitBean (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. BitBean’s total supply is 2,308,001,000 coins. BitBean’s official website is www.bitbean.org. BitBean’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. BitBean’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative crypto currency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “

BitBean Coin Trading

BitBean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy BitBean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBean must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

