Bitcedi (BXC) Price Hits $0.0087 on Exchanges

Bitcedi (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Bitcedi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcedi has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcedi has a market capitalization of $49,921.00 and $139.00 worth of Bitcedi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000656 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi Coin Profile

Bitcedi (CRYPTO:BXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2016. Bitcedi’s total supply is 9,616,277 coins and its circulating supply is 5,756,371 coins. Bitcedi’s official Twitter account is @bitcedis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcedi’s official website is bitcedi.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcedi

Bitcedi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitcedi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcedi must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcedi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

