Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $3.45 million and $682.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002412 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018630 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 20,688,123 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

