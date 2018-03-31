Bitcloud Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $852.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002265 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00018627 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 20,673,723 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.