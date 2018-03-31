Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) Price Hits $688.01 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $688.01 or 0.09928350 BTC on popular exchanges including bitFlyer, Gatecoin, Poloniex and Independent Reserve. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.73 billion and approximately $307.31 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,003.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00021996 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.02020510 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00150469 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020901 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017232 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002878 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002413 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,048,463 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Also BCH will adjust the difficulty every 6 blocks as opposed to 2016 blocks as with Bitcoin.Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer.Specification”

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mr. Exchange, Cryptopia, BitBay, Coinrail, Negocie Coins, Upbit, Coinone, Zaif, Livecoin, ZB.COM, BX Thailand, BitGrail, CEX.IO, Kucoin, OKEx, Bithumb, Fisco, Korbit, Bitstamp, Kraken, CoinEgg, WEX, Independent Reserve, Bitbank, Luno, Quoine, Bibox, BTCTurk, CoolCoin, YoBit, EXX, Binance, RightBTC, Coinsquare, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinnest, BL3P, Bitonic, BTCC, Bleutrade, Exmo, Paribu, bitFlyer, Lbank, CoinExchange, Coinroom, BitMEX, Bitfinex, Bitso, Coinfloor, Allcoin, Poloniex, BtcTrade.im, Liqui, CoinsBank, xBTCe, ACX, Foxbit, GetBTC, GDAX, Bittrex, BTC Markets, BTCBOX, QuadrigaCX, Tidex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, LakeBTC, Bitcoin Indonesia, Gemini, itBit and Gatecoin. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.