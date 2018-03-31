Bitcrystals Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (BCY)

Bitcrystals (CURRENCY:BCY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Bitcrystals has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $14,653.00 worth of Bitcrystals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcrystals has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcrystals token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003456 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Counterparty DEX, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00719568 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000494 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00159687 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030308 BTC.

About Bitcrystals

BCY is a token. Its launch date was February 6th, 2015. Bitcrystals’ total supply is 23,183,277 tokens. The official website for Bitcrystals is bitcrystals.com. Bitcrystals’ official Twitter account is @spellsofgenesis.

Bitcrystals Token Trading

Bitcrystals can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif, Counterparty DEX and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Bitcrystals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcrystals must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcrystals using one of the exchanges listed above.

