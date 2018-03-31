BitDegree Price Reaches $0.0356 on Major Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and $15,617.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00724276 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00160093 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030294 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree was first traded on November 28th, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,569,198 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

