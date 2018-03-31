BitSend (BSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,780.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $32,780.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00007210 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 18,657,450 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

