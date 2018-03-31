BitShares Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:BTS)

BitShares (CURRENCY:BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitcoin Indonesia, CryptoBridge, ZB.COM and Livecoin. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $336.18 million and $4.57 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00203416 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00118026 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00136745 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012088 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029998 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,612,450,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on the as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this proces was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS). “

BitShares Coin Trading

BitShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BigONE, Tidex, Gate.io, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Lbank, Poloniex, Bitcoin Indonesia, Binance, BitShares Asset Exchange, EXX, CoinEgg, OpenLedger DEX, AEX and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

