BitTokens (BXT) Price Tops $1.57 on Major Exchanges

BitTokens (CURRENCY:BXT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, BitTokens has traded up 76.1% against the dollar. One BitTokens coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00022336 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. BitTokens has a market capitalization of $914,280.00 and $426.00 worth of BitTokens was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTokens alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00032610 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00739239 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019259 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001987 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001494 BTC.

BitTokens Coin Profile

BXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2016. BitTokens’ total supply is 581,910 coins. BitTokens’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. The official website for BitTokens is www.bittoken.pw.

Buying and Selling BitTokens

BitTokens can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase BitTokens directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTokens must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTokens using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTokens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTokens and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.