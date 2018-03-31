BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.67% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $8,524,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $8,173,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $6,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,746,000 after acquiring an additional 131,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 135,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 93,491 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $162,101.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $243,331.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,688.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,599 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $920.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.07%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 26, 2018, the company owned and operated 197 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

