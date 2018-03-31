BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $440.55, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.78. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 125,000 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 50.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

