BlackRock Inc. Buys 63,687 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.15% of Lantheus worth $77,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 20,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.98, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. Lantheus had a negative return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO John W. Crowley sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $90,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $485,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,709 shares of company stock worth $839,135 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its imaging agents and products are used across a range of imaging modalities, including echocardiography and nuclear imaging.

