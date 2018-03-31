BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 76,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.88% of AngioDynamics worth $78,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 112,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 70,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $17.25 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.86, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.13 million. equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities.

