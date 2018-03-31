BlackRock Inc. Has $84.46 Million Position in Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.49% of Universal Electronics worth $84,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $181.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.42 million. Universal Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Universal Electronics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other news, insider Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $147,469.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $181,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

