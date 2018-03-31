BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,989,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 310,088 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.74% of LivePerson worth $80,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on LivePerson to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,465 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $37,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 45,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $737,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,223.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,794. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.13, a P/E ratio of -272.50 and a beta of 0.93. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online business messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

