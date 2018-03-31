BlackRock Inc. Purchases 102,787 Shares of Genesco Inc. (GCO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.73% of Genesco worth $82,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 46.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 32.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GCO opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.48, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.00 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Genesco to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

